Joseph T. Epps, 81, of Smithfield passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Benjamin Floyd Epps and Aldora Cross Epps. Mr. Epps is survived by his wife of 52 years JoAnn Wells Epps; daughter, Deborah E. Dashiell (Jerry, Jr.); son, Joseph T. (Ted) Epps, Jr.; grandchildren, Shelbie Cross Dashiell, Jerry Edwards Dashiell, III and Fisher Epps Dashiell; niece, Beth Epps Chabot; and his mother in law, Margaret Joyner Wells Gordon. He was a lifelong resident of Isle of Wight County and a graduate of Smithfield High School Class of 1957. Mr. Epps was a Virginia Insurance Life Underwriter for 46 years, he retired from Life of Georgia with 26 years of service and American General Life Insurance with 20 years of service. Prior to his career in insurance he had worked at Gwaltney Packing where he was in charge of the receiving dock. He served in the Virginia National Guard for six years as a missile fire panel operator. Mr. Epps enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. A graveside service will be held at Mill Swamp Cemetery on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at his residence. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Isle of Wight Academy, P O Box 105, Isle of Wight, VA 23397. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019