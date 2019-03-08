Joseph Kirkpatrick 'Joe' Taylor, 96, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, in Orange VA. Joe was a native of York, NE and resident of the Peninsula for over 70 years.A veteran of World War II (US Army), he graduated from Northeastern University under the GI Bill and was employed for over 30 years as a mechanical engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co.He was a faithful member and elder of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, member of the Yorktown Rotary Club, and community volunteer.He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth K. (Kit) Taylor, his parents, and one sister. He is survived by children Amy Savelle (Tim) of Watkinsville GA, Lynne Clements (Lynn) of Orange VA, and Lee Taylor (Laura) of Charlotte NC; nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.A service of celebration will be held at 3 pm at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church on March 17, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service in Covenant Hall. A private graveside service will be held in Parklawn Memorial Park.Memorials may be given to Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, 6218 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown VA 23692.*The family would like to extend their special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Dogwood Village in Orange VA for welcoming Joe into their home and family for the past sixteen months. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary