Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Old Donation Episcopal Church
Joseph Trammel Obituary
Joseph "Joe" W. Trammel, 96, joined his beloved wife in heaven on June 27, 2019. He joins two brothers, a sister, and other family members who passed before him.

Joe was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Joe and Teresa Trammel and joined the United States Navy in 1942 as a Pilot in World War II. He moved to Norfolk, VA where he met the love of his life, Jane, whom he would marry after six months. Joe's aviation career had his family travel the world before settling in Virginia Beach. Upon their return, Joe was one of the first to fly helicopters for the Navy escorting Admirals. He retired from the Navy as a Lt. Commander and then joined Civil Service learning computer programing. In his later years, Joe enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and being a member of Old Donation Episcopal Church. Above all, he loved spending time with his family by the pool and getting to know his two great-grandchildren. His family will remember him as a kind-hearted loving father who was always gentle. We will truly miss his smile along with his flight and travel stories.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; son Joe Trammel Jr. (wife Gloria), son Steve Trammel (wife Pam), and daughter Deborah Blackstock; grandchildren Chrissy Peele (husband Bryan), Lisa Meier, and Sam Trammel, and Great-Granddaughters Payton and Reagan.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their support over the last few months, especially Kay Freeman for spending countless nights with Joe and Kinder Hospice for all their support.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3-5 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. A service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 pm at Old Donation Episcopal Church, burial will follow and then the family will have a reception at the Church Parrish Hall. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press from June 30 to July 3, 2019
