Joseph W. Majcher, 75, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Joe was born on January 3, 1944 in Elizabeth, NJ to Walter and Helen Majcher. Joe received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Norwich University in 1965, and his Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Baltimore in 1985.
Joe served in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967.
In his forties Joe enjoyed being a "weekend equestrian" and could be found competing at local events with his horse Caesar. Not to be limited one sport, Joe was an active member of the Peninsula Track Club, and enjoyed completing marathons into his late 60s. He was most proud of completing the Disney Goofy Challenge, an endurance event that consisted of running 39.3 miles over the course two days by completing a half-marathon and marathon in the same weekend. As "Coach Joe", he truly enjoyed sharing his love for running by training for races with friends while spreading the mantra of Jeff Galloway mixed with humor along the way.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Walter, and his mother Helen. He is survived by his wife Bunny, his daughter Arna, siblings Bobbi, Walt, and Bill, and nieces and nephews. The family extends their gratitude to Cheryl Winston for her caregiving support throughout the years. Per Joe's request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2019