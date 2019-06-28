Mr. Joseph Cole, 89 of Smithfield VA passed away on June 25th at Rolling Ridge Assistant living in Newton Grove NC. He was born February 5, 1930 in Lacrosse VA. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edna Cole; two sons David and his wife Susie of Chincoteague, VA; Ronnie and his wife Wanda of Newton Grove NC; three grandchildren, Kristal Cole Urban of Union, KY, Whitney Cole Nicholson and husband Scott of Manassas, VA and Tiffanie Cole of Union KY; three great grandchildren Marcus, Mattie and Andrew of Union KY; numerous nieces and nephews and a step grandson Daniel Elledge, of Daivell SC. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Susan Cole, three brothers, Edwin, John and Herman Cole all of Lacrosse VA and grandson Joshua Cole. Mr. Cole Served in the United States Army and worked at the Newport News Shipyard for 40 years retiring in 1992. He resided in Smithfield VA with his wife and was a long time member of West Hampton Baptist Church in Hampton VA. Services will be held at West Hampton Church, at 631 Aberdeen Road in Hampton VA, with internment at Parklawn Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton VA in the Garden of Resurrection. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Hampton Baptist Church, 631 Aberdeen Road, Hampton VA. 23661.Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019