Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Josephine Elizabeth Powell


1921 - 2019
Josephine Elizabeth Powell Obituary
Josephine Elizabeth Powell, age 98, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Retreat Hospital in Richmond, VA. Born June 18, 1921 in Hampton, VA, she was the daughter of the late John & Mary Williams. She retired from the Hampton Department of Social Services after many years of service.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, James Powell, sons John Lucas and Ronald Lucas, brother Clarence Williams and sisters Mary Parks and Ida Alexander. She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette L. Carey (Charles) of Mechanicsville, VA; son, Kim Lucas (Angela) of Hampton, VA; brother, Thaddeus L. Williams of Hampton, VA; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great-greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12pm to 6pm at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA 23669. Homegoing services will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
