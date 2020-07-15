1/1
JOSEPHINE HEALY ABDENNOUR
Yorktown, VA - Josephine Healy Abdennour, 85, passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020. Josephine was born in West Virginia and moved to West Point, VA in 1941. She attended West Point High School. She was a long- time resident of Yorktown before moving to Williamsburg in 1986, returning to Yorktown in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ann Staniuf; her first husband Archie E. Healy and her second husband Samir J. Abdennour; and a step son Charles Samir Abdenour. Survived by her children, Teresa Healy, Sharon Scott (Kevin), Allen Healy (Gail), Melissa St. Pierre (Dudley) and grandsons, Jeremy Reese St. Pierre and Allen Joseph Healy; a brother Joseph Staniuf, Jr. (Dorothy); her niece Tina Zaprazny (John); and great nephews Nicholas and Tyler Zaprazny.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer/Dementia Charities.

Due to Covid 19, masks must be worn along with respect for the attendees by social distancing.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
JUL
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
