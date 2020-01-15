Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ray of Hope Christian Center
Whitakers, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Ray of Hope Christian Center
Whitakers, NC
Josephine M. Wilkins Obituary
Josephine M. Wilkins, 87, formerly of Garysburg, NC, gained her wings on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Newport News, VA.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ray of Hope Christian Center, Whitakers, NC. Mrs. Wilkins may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
