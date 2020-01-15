|
Josephine M. Wilkins, 87, formerly of Garysburg, NC, gained her wings on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Newport News, VA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Ray of Hope Christian Center, Whitakers, NC. Mrs. Wilkins may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020