The family of Josephine "Jo" Kimsey will have a Celebration of Life service February 16, at Gloucester Point Baptist Church. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:15 a.m. with the service following at 11:15 a.m. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.Jo passed away in late December after a short illness. She was a 100 years old and had lived a long and happy life. Her husband, Fred Sr. preceded her in death; and she is survived by two sons, Fred, Jr. and Robert. Jo was a charter member of Gloucester Point Baptist and served in a number of positions in the church and Sunday School. Her favorite job was working in the nursery where she made many lifelong friends with the children and parents.Jo was an enjoyable person to be around. She was a great cook and could always be counted on to bring food for any occasion, church, school or community. She enjoyed life and wanted others to have that same joy. She will be missed by all.Her sons thank her caregivers at the Huntington/Newport Convalescence Center for the great care and love they showed Mom, and to others for their visits and cards, which she loved getting.In memory of Jo the family request donations to the Gloucester Point Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 305, Gloucester Point, VA 23062. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary