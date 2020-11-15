Josephine Smith Suthers, age 78, of Hayes, died at her home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was an LPN, private duty; gardening and enjoying the outdoors was a favorite pastime. She loved her church family at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Josephine was also known as the Official Cat Lover. Daughter Pamala Steele preceded her in death. She is survived by husband Larry H. Suthers, son Eddie Suthers (Debbie), three grandchildren Travis Steele (Shelby), Sorvina Suthers, Liana Suthers great-granddaughter Emery, Sister Pauline, brothers Joe, and Danny. Services will be private-arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



