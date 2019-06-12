Evangelist Josephine Taylor Dozier, Age 91 Departed from this life on June 8th, 2019 in the home. She is a native of Nash County, NC, Residence of Yorktown, VA for over 67 years.She retired from the United States Civil Service as a Commissary worker.She was the oldest tenure member of Church of Jesus of 67 years. She serves as a Minister, Trustee Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, and she lead the prayer Service for many years. In her earlier years, she taught the church about Missionary work, and once served as Missionary President.She was preceded in death by her Husband Willie Dozier. She leaves to cherish her memories of Three Daughters, Vernice Price (Norman) of Hampton, VA, Theresa Whitehead (Willie) of Tarboro, NC, Annette Faulkner (Dexter) of Newport News, VA, One Son Wilford Dozier of Yorktown, VA. 2 sisters Helen Graves of Newport News, VA, Uzlar Cofield of Newport News, VA; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildrenVisitation Services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 from 7-9pm at Parklawn–Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park. 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666Funeral Services will be Held on Saturday June 15th, 2019 at 1pm at Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Lane Hampton, VA 23661, Elder Clarence Johnson, Pastor, Dr. Rebecca Leggett, Officiating Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary