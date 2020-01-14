Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
View Map
JOSEPHINE VERONICA VINCENT

JOSEPHINE VERONICA VINCENT Obituary
Josephine Veronica Vincent, 99, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A native of Warren, RI, Josephine lived in Denbigh for 62 years. She left school to work at the handkerchief shop in Warren, RI doing piece work. She was a founding member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A. Vincent, Sr. and her daughter, Terry O'Sullivan. She is survived by her sons, Russell Vincent of Charleston, SC and Frank Vincent of Newport News, VA; her daughter, Joyce Osborn of Chehalis, WA; her sister, Melba Edington of Riverside, RI; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home by Rev. George Prado of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020
