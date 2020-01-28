|
Joshua Lee Letchworth age 31 of Glenns, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020. Joshua was a Dallas Cowboy Football fan as well as a LA Lakers fan; he loved to fish, being outdoors, driving in the country and eating at Chick-fil-a. He is survived by parents, Robert and Pamela Letchworth, Jr., siblings, Heather Ann Nendza, Brandon Scott Ward and Robert Schuyler Letchworth. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at BridgePoint Church, 10487 Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. In memory of Joshua memorial contributions may be made to BridgePoint Church, 10487, Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020