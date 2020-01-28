Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BridgePoint Church
10487 Harcum Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Joshua Lee Letchworth

Joshua Lee Letchworth Obituary
Joshua Lee Letchworth age 31 of Glenns, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 26, 2020. Joshua was a Dallas Cowboy Football fan as well as a LA Lakers fan; he loved to fish, being outdoors, driving in the country and eating at Chick-fil-a. He is survived by parents, Robert and Pamela Letchworth, Jr., siblings, Heather Ann Nendza, Brandon Scott Ward and Robert Schuyler Letchworth. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at BridgePoint Church, 10487 Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. In memory of Joshua memorial contributions may be made to BridgePoint Church, 10487, Harcum Road, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020
