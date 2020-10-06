Joshua Robin Eveland, 44, lost his battle with lung cancer on Monday, July 27, 2020, with his mom, Cindy and Aunt Candy by his side.



Josh was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his heartbroken mom, Cindy Lowe, and his much cherished daughter, Mia Ann, age 4. He is also survived by his Aunt Candy Cypert; his uncles Phil and Ed Eveland and their families; his cousins, Allyson and Jocelyn and their families.



Josh was a quiet complicated person who loved video games and sci- fi. He was employed by Peerless Construction as a restoration technician, a job he loved. We will miss him.



A Service was held at Foster-Faulkner Funeral Home, Mathews, Virginia on August 1, 2020. The family would like to thank Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their support, they were wonderful in Josh's last days.



