Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Majette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie C. Majette


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josie C. Majette Obituary
Josie Carrubba - Majette, loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed on October 4, 2019.

Josie was born on October 2, 1944 in Vittoria, Sicily to parents Salvatore Carrubba and Carmela Iurato, who both predeceased her. Josie is survived by her loving husband William P. Majette; son Gaetano Gerard Carrubba and his wife Lori of Aberdeen NJ; daughter Tina Spezzano and her husband Marc of The Woodlands Texas; brother Giuseppe Carrubba of Vittoria Sicily; sister Martina Carrubba of Vittoria Sicily; and was a loving grandmother to two granddaughters and a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial prayer service will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Norge VA. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.