Josie Carrubba - Majette, loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, passed on October 4, 2019.
Josie was born on October 2, 1944 in Vittoria, Sicily to parents Salvatore Carrubba and Carmela Iurato, who both predeceased her. Josie is survived by her loving husband William P. Majette; son Gaetano Gerard Carrubba and his wife Lori of Aberdeen NJ; daughter Tina Spezzano and her husband Marc of The Woodlands Texas; brother Giuseppe Carrubba of Vittoria Sicily; sister Martina Carrubba of Vittoria Sicily; and was a loving grandmother to two granddaughters and a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial prayer service will be held at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Norge VA. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019