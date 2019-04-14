Joy L. Ashe-Campbell, formerly of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 3, 2019 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. She was born on March 3, 1951 in Gulfport, MS to the late George H. and Mary Lee Ladner. She is survived by her two daughters, Alicia J. Miller (Ashe) of Jacksonville, FL and Stacy M. Fitzgerald (Ashe) (Tommy), of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kenny, Stevie (Josephina), Ava, Vanessa and one great granddaughter, Sophia Marie. Joy moved to Newport News, VA in 1972 to attend Christopher Newport University and start a family. It was there that she found her passion for real estate. She sold properties throughout the Hampton Roads area for over 10 years before moving back to her hometown of Gulfport, MS to become both owner and managing broker of Magnolia Real Estate & Investments. It was there that she truly thrived, finishing out her successful career, accomplishing a combined total of over 30 years in the real estate business. The family is very grateful for the people that stood in for our mother, handling her business, as she fought hard this past year to get back to a career that she so desperately loved. The visitation and funeral will take place at Riemann's Family Funeral Home located at 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, MS 39503 on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The family also requests that any memorial donations be made to at 5433 Westheimer R., Suite 300 Houston, TX, 77056. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary