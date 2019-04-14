Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Ashe-Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy L. Ashe-Campbell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joy L. Ashe-Campbell Obituary
Joy L. Ashe-Campbell, formerly of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 3, 2019 at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. She was born on March 3, 1951 in Gulfport, MS to the late George H. and Mary Lee Ladner. She is survived by her two daughters, Alicia J. Miller (Ashe) of Jacksonville, FL and Stacy M. Fitzgerald (Ashe) (Tommy), of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kenny, Stevie (Josephina), Ava, Vanessa and one great granddaughter, Sophia Marie. Joy moved to Newport News, VA in 1972 to attend Christopher Newport University and start a family. It was there that she found her passion for real estate. She sold properties throughout the Hampton Roads area for over 10 years before moving back to her hometown of Gulfport, MS to become both owner and managing broker of Magnolia Real Estate & Investments. It was there that she truly thrived, finishing out her successful career, accomplishing a combined total of over 30 years in the real estate business. The family is very grateful for the people that stood in for our mother, handling her business, as she fought hard this past year to get back to a career that she so desperately loved. The visitation and funeral will take place at Riemann's Family Funeral Home located at 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, MS 39503 on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The family also requests that any memorial donations be made to at 5433 Westheimer R., Suite 300 Houston, TX, 77056.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now