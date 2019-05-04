Resources More Obituaries for Joy Sailer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joy Sandalins Davie Sailer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joy Sandalins Davie Sailer of Williamsburg, VA passed away on April 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Bruton Parish Church on Duke of Gloucester St. in Williamsburg VA on Mary 28th at 11:00AM. A reception will follow at the Custis House.Joy lived a life dedicated to caregiving and community service. Joy made lifelong friends everywhere she went, she put others before herself and lived every day, even to her last, helping those that needed assistance around her. Born January 24, 1940 in Montreal, Canada and was the daughter of Forbes Gordon Davie and Violet Dorothy Bratton. She grew up in Westmount, Montreal Quebec and was a direct descendant of Allison Davie, who founded the Davie Shipyard in 1825 in Levis Quebec, across the shores of the St. Lawrence River from Quebec City. The largest shipyard in Canada, the family sold the shipyard in 1929, and the yard continues to operate today, with over 700 ships built to date, and in perpetuity will always remain the Davie Shipyard. Proud of her heritage, Joy donated many historical artifacts of significance to the Government of Canada and made trips to the Davie Shipyard's commemorative events. Joy attended school in Montreal and graduated from Montreal West High School, and worked for many years at the Montreal Children's Hospital. During this period she met Eric A Sailer, a graduate of Dartmouth Medical School working in residence at the McGill School of Medicine, and the couple married in 1963. From Montreal the couple returned to the states and lived in California at the Lemoore Naval Air Station, where Eric was practicing as an OBGYN where they formed live long friendships, Joy was active member and officer in the Officer's wives club, this during a difficult time when so many pilots wives were widowed during the Vietnam War. Joy and Eric then remained married for 22 years, living in Branford, CT; Saranac Lake, NY; and Hanover, NH. Joy gave birth to three boys during these years, and adopted a daughter. Divorced from Eric in 1982, Joy moved to Williamsburg, VA to be closer to her sons who attended William & Mary College, and resided there for the remainder of her life. All while raising a family of four as a single mother, Joy continued her education to advance her credentials in psychology, mental health and social work. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Plymouth State; and a Masters in Education from William & Marry. Joy was a lifelong W&M patron and fan and enjoyed tailgates, 'Tribe' football games. In 1990, Joy remarried W&M graduate and Tribe fan, Dr. Alfred Gross. They enjoyed two decades together splitting time between Williamsburg and Duck, N.C. Years after Alfred's death, Joy remarried Barry Wise, and resided in Kingsmill. Joy is survived by her three sons, Christopher in Brownville Vermont; Jay in Lexington, VA; and Brian in Annapolis, Maryland; and her grandchildren Noah, Grace, Peter, Joseph, Morgan and Lily Davie. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Alfred Gross and daughter Heidi Lysanne Sailer at Williamsburg Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Bruton Parish Church of Williamsburg, VA. Published in Daily Press on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries