"To Know Her was to Love Her." Joyce Walker entered into eternal rest on March12, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1938 to Arthur and Lorraine Rogge, in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. In her High School years, Joyce was proud to be the captain of her cheerleading squad, and a member of the debate team. Upon graduation, Joyce met and married Richard Haugen. The two traveled the world through the Air Force, and ended up at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Va. They had 3 daughters along the way: Lori, Linda, and Lynae. After a long illness, Richard passed away in 1974. Joyce was then left with the responsibility of raising 3 girls, all approaching their teen-age years. Later, Joyce met her true-love, Herbert Walker, and they married in 1981. Joyce enjoyed planting flowers, feeding the wild birds and squirrels, and spending the week-ends with her family at their campground. During her lifetime, she was a manager at Woolco in Hampton, an activities director at a local nursing home, and later, helped Herb with the family business. Joyce was one of 7 children. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Arlan, Don, Myrna, Jimmy, and Linda. She has a sister, Sharon Morris, who lives in Warner Robbins, Ga. Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents, and her first-born daughter, Lori Haugen. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Herbert Walker; and her daughters and their husbands: Linda and David Deibler; and Lynae and Anthony Ray. Also, sharing special memories are her grandchildren: Alison Alcaine (Rodrigo), David Deibler (Brodie); Shelli Burnham (Peter); Stephanie Ray, Cameron Ray, and Landon Ray. Joyce also has 6 great-grandchildren: Blake, Camden,Mila, Aria, Brady, and Campbell. Joyce will always be remembered for her kindness to others, and her love of animals. She enjoyed making people smile, even at the end. The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to Toni Sturdivant and her staff at the Elderly Elite Care home, and to The Visiting Angels Organization. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. "May She Rest in Peace in her Heavenly Father's arms."
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020