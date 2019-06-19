|
|
Joyce Ann Golden Topping
Joyce Ann Golden Topping, 94, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Marshall Thomas Topping. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Topping Roane and her husband, Randy; son, Jack W. Topping and his wife, Sterling; three grandchildren, Michelle Roane Searfoss, Elaine Roane Boyd, Christopher Topping; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church and also attended services at Aldersgate Methodist Church. She retired as a Hampton City Schools bus driver.
The family will receive friends 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of Joyce's life led by Celebrant Bert Rait to follow at 2:30 PM in the chapel. Entombment in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019