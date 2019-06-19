Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Topping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Golden Topping

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Ann Golden Topping Obituary
Joyce Ann Golden Topping

Joyce Ann Golden Topping, 94, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Marshall Thomas Topping. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Topping Roane and her husband, Randy; son, Jack W. Topping and his wife, Sterling; three grandchildren, Michelle Roane Searfoss, Elaine Roane Boyd, Christopher Topping; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church and also attended services at Aldersgate Methodist Church. She retired as a Hampton City Schools bus driver.

The family will receive friends 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a celebration of Joyce's life led by Celebrant Bert Rait to follow at 2:30 PM in the chapel. Entombment in Parklawn Memorial Park.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now