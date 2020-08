Joyce Ann K. Veazey, 79, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 21, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Veazey; son Michael Veazey; and brother John. Joyce is survived by her son David Veazey; a granddaughter Taylor; grandson Bryan; sisters, Claudia, Donna and Joanie; a brother Jimmy Kidd; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.



There will be no service at this time.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



