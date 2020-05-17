Joyce Annie Parsons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Annie Parsons, 77, of Quinton VA, formerly of King and Queen VA, was promoted to glory Thursday May 14, 2020. Joyce was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She also had a passion for flowers and growing things. Joyce is survived by her son, Jackie Richmond (Sandy); two daughters, Cynthia Faye Webb (Kevin) and Pamela "Moody" Blanchard (Carter); two brothers, John B. Hamilton and Russell Branch; two sisters, Jospehine Fary and Margaret Dixon; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 2 PM Tuesday May 19th in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point Va. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunny Slope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail
Providence Forge, VA 23140
(804) 966-7075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved