Joyce Cox Jenkins age 73, a native of Hayes, died after a lengthy illness at her daughter's home in Gloucester on May 14, 2020. Joyce managed Little Sue Convenience Stores in Gloucester, retiring in 2008 only to return working part-time for 7-11 and retiring again in 2014. She enjoyed daily conversations with the customers and many friends she had made along the way. Joyce was a strong and resilient woman who tackled whatever life threw at her, never giving up. She will always be remembered for her determination, her drive, and her fight. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, wrestling and the New York Yankees play baseball. Husband, James E. Jenkins, parents, Leslie and Sarah Cox as well as brothers, Thomas Leslie Cox, Jr., and Roger Dale Cox, Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Lana Ketch and husband Steve, granddaughter Kaitlyn who was her pride and joy, sister, Lynne Clarkson (Frank), brother, James L. Cox, Sr., Aunt, Ann Guckert, special nephews, Dale Cox (Nikki) and family, Chris Cox (Carol), and special cousins Betty Holden and Pat Bonniville who shared a strong bond and loved having coffee and reminiscing. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.