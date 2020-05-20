Joyce Cox Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Cox Jenkins age 73, a native of Hayes, died after a lengthy illness at her daughter's home in Gloucester on May 14, 2020. Joyce managed Little Sue Convenience Stores in Gloucester, retiring in 2008 only to return working part-time for 7-11 and retiring again in 2014. She enjoyed daily conversations with the customers and many friends she had made along the way. Joyce was a strong and resilient woman who tackled whatever life threw at her, never giving up. She will always be remembered for her determination, her drive, and her fight. She enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, wrestling and the New York Yankees play baseball. Husband, James E. Jenkins, parents, Leslie and Sarah Cox as well as brothers, Thomas Leslie Cox, Jr., and Roger Dale Cox, Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Lana Ketch and husband Steve, granddaughter Kaitlyn who was her pride and joy, sister, Lynne Clarkson (Frank), brother, James L. Cox, Sr., Aunt, Ann Guckert, special nephews, Dale Cox (Nikki) and family, Chris Cox (Carol), and special cousins Betty Holden and Pat Bonniville who shared a strong bond and loved having coffee and reminiscing. Services will be private. In memory of our loved one contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved