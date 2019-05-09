Joyce Dore Sgavicchio, lifelong resident of Hampton, passed into eternity at the age of 96 on Monday May 6, 2019. She is survived by three children, Linda Copper, Mark Copper (Sandra), and Margo Finkel; two grandchildren, Jason Finkel (Ashley) and Erica Liston (Ben); and two great-grandchildren. Stepchildren include Joey Sgavicchio (Shari) and Gail Harrold (Bryant).She was a very kind and considerate person, not only with her own family, but also helping others. The Lord had given her unusual strength and determination, which helped her go through some difficult challenges in life. She and her smile will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6-7:00 pm and memorial service on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 am at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you send a contribution to Dominion Village, Poquoson. Published in Daily Press on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary