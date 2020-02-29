|
|
On February 24, 2020, Joyce Daley departed this life. She was born November 9, 1955 to the late Francis Taliaferro and Anderson Winder. She leaves to mourn her son, John Knowlin, daughters; Danielle and Tanya Knowlin, her sister, Gina Knowlin, 2 nieces, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave.,NN,Va.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020