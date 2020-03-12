Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871

Joyce E. Taylor

Joyce E. Taylor Obituary
Joyce E. (Owens) Taylor was born October 3, 1959 and was peacefully called home on March 8, 2020 in her hometown of Newport News. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sibling and aunt, and a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Joyce was the daughter of Ruth Jones and Deames C. Owens Sr., and granddaughter of Missouri and William H. Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Owens; and grandparents. She is survived by son, Harold Taylor Jr.; grandchildren, Amya, Antoine, and Aerie; siblings, Dena, Patricia (Chicago), Anita and Deames Jr.; nieces, Shaunita, Caretta, Amelia, Onya, Cornisha, Coretta; and nephew, Tayvon.

Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020
