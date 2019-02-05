Joyce Elizabeth Moore Lee, age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born in Covington, KY., and made her home in Bristol, TN. for 36 years before moving to Fort Monroe in Hampton, VA. Joyce was the wife of the late Lt. Col. Edwin T. Lee (U.S. Army Ret.) and spent most of her life supporting her late husband's military career, raising a family and making homes in several states and countries. Joyce volunteered her services as a Gray Lady in the 1960's, and was a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her late husband, and taught and played many games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite card games included Bridge and Poker. She was an avid Bingo player.Besides being preceded in rest by her husband, she was also preceded by her parents, Robert and Ethelyn Moore; brothers, Robert Moore, Richard Moore and Wayne Moore; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Claire Chiesa. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Deborah Morgan (William) of Fuquay -Varina, NC, Denise Ashby (Lynn) of Mechanicsville, VA, and Robert Lee of Fort Monroe, VA.; six grandchildren, Dawn Moots, Lindsey Chiesa, Dustin Ashby, Christopher Morgan, Tyler Lee and Olivia Lee; seven great-grandchildren, Elise Rochet, Jaden Moots, Maddox Moots, Wolf Ashby, Kyra Ashby, Andrew Chiesa and Nathan Chiesa; aunt, Ruth Meranda, of Hillsboro, OH; and brother, Donald Moore of Coeur d'Alene, ID; several nieces and nephews; and numerous good friends. Joyce also leaves her faithful canine, Reese and cherished memories of many previous pets.Joyce's wish was to be cremated and have her remains interred with her husband in Mountain Home National Cemetery located within Johnson City, TN. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.Peninsula Funeral Home of Newport News, VA is in charge of arrangements Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary