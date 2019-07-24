Joyce Henshall Felts, 93 of Smithfield passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Harold Ewart Henshall and Blanche Lewis. Mrs. Felts was born in Grappenhall, England on July 24, 1925. During WWII she met and married her late husband of 62 years, Thomas Morris Felts. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl V. Thomas (Jack) of Yorktown and Deborah F. Littreal of Smithfield; grandchildren, Mark, Jill, Christy, Wayne, Sara and Rachael; great grandchildren, Brandon, Rebecca, Ava, Emerson, Nathan, Noah, Lily and Arli; son in law, Dr. Keith Wolford and his wife Mary; her sister, Dorothy King; a host of nieces and nephews both here and in England; sister in law, Jean Felts; brother in law Clarence Felts; and also by her four cats whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol V. Wolford, grandchildren, Jon Wolford and Paul Littreal; brothers, Robert and Lawrence Henshall; a sister Phyllis Henshall; sister in law Alice Felts; and a brother in law Rudy Felts. Mrs. Felts was a legal secretary for many years, working for Rodham Delk, A. S. Stevens and for William Moore. After retirement she volunteered at the Blackwater Regional Library. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 3 p.m. at Uzzell's United Methodist Church, 15363 Uzzell's Church Rd, Smithfield, VA, burial will follow in Ivor Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Uzzell's UMC or the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter, www.co.isle-of-wight.va.us. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019