Seaford, VA - Joyce Isabelle Taylor Ashton, born 11-2-1925, in Seaford, VA, passed away July 27, 2019, at the Williamsburg Landing after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Horace C. Ashton (Ash). She was the daughter of the late William Lawrence and Annie Lee Taylor, two brothers Benjamin and Archibald Taylor.
She is survived by her two devoted and beloved nieces, Eunice Ann Fenwick (Jim) and Myrna Young (Phil). In addition she is survived by three great nieces, two great nephews, four great great nieces, and 2 great great great nieces.
Joyce lived her whole life in Seaford. After graduating from Poquoson High School in 1942 she began her secretarial career first at York County Social Services and then for civil service at the Naval Mine Depot (Naval Weapons Station), retiring after 38 years. In 1947 she married Ash who served in the Navy as Chief Pharmacist Mate whom she met at work.
Joyce was a lifetime member of Zion United Methodist Church. A member of the Seaford Women's Club, Hampton Camera Club, Watermen's Museum Docent, York Historical Society, and Colonial Chapter #40 Order of the Eastern Star. She was known for her humor, had a flair for writing about many subjects, and composed wonderful poems of which some were published in the Daily Press and other publications.
She was devoted to her family and loved her home and neighbors. She also loved all animals and especially cats of which she had many through the years. The last one, Susie, was her companion who also passed away recently.
The family will receive friends and family from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Amory Funeral Home, Grafton. Funeral services will be held at Zion United Methodist Church, Seaford, 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 6. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery followed by a reception in the church social hall.
Memorial donations may be sent to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 240, Seaford, VA 23696, "In Memory of Joyce Ashton." Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019