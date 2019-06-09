Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Joyce Lockamon Collins

Joyce Lockamon Collins Obituary
Yorktown, Va.- Joyce Lockamon Collins, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was a native of Roanoke Rapids, NC and was a York County resident since 1962. She was a former employee of Sears Roebuck and Company and a bookkeeper for Lockhart and Yeatts Medical Practice. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband A.E. Collins and a granddaughter, Stacey Elizabeth Collins and a great granddaughter Olivia Nicole Patterson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael W. and Patricia Collins, and her sisters, Ruby Brasswell and Ruth Williams both of Hampton and Omara Southerland of Charlotte, NC.; a brother, Ted Lockamon of Roanoke Rapids, NC. and very special granddaughter Carrie Ann Collins and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Williams.A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Providence United Methodist Church with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at her residence. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
