Joyce M. Kruschke, 72, of Newport News answered her call to heaven on July 12, 2020. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was a volunteer at B.C. Charles Elementary school for over 10 years, a lifetime member of the Newport News Public School PTA, and an avid bowler. She was actively involved in the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was known for always having a smile on her face and helping others.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Warchus, and son Joel Kruschke. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years Douglas Kruschke, Daughter Dawn Kruschke Rumburg and husband Billy Rumburg II, daughter in law Cynthia Kruschke, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 2:00pm. Services will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel 12893 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA 23608.



