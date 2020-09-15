1/1
Joyce Marie Onesty
Joyce Marie Knill Onesty, age 79 of Newport News, died on September 3, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. She was born April 1st 1941 in Washington DC. Joyce was a sweet caring person who always had a smile or a laugh. She graduated from Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing in August of 1962 and went to work at George Washington Hospital until her retirement in 2000, while working she received her B.S Degree from George Mason. She married Carl A. Onesty in 1989. They enjoyed 31 plus years together, traveling, cruising, and fishing almost always together. Joyce loved to play the piano, sing and ring bells in the church choir and was an avid quilter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Grace Knill. She is survived by her husband, Carl, Brother, Frank (Jean) and his family, step-sons, David (Lynn), Michael (Dina) and step daughter Mary Kathlene Olmsted (Scott). She is mourned by numerous family members and the many friends she accumulated over the years. Services were private and under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory in Hayes, VA.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
