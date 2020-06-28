Joyce Martin Kincaid
Joyce Martin Kincaid, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in her home in Newport News. She was a native of Alderson, WV, and had been a resident of Newport News for 58 years. Joyce was a Commercial Loan Officer for the Bank of America for over 40 years and a member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. O. R. Martin. Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Morris C. Kincaid and their cat, Thistle.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
