Joyce Maxwell Subjack quietly and unexpectedly passed to her heavenly reward in her sleep on November 16, 2020 at the age of 74.
Joyce was born in Liverpool, England to the late John Henry Maxwell and Isabelle Cannon. Arriving in the USA at age seven, her family settled in South Amboy, New Jersey. She graduated from Drew University with a BA in Psychology; and continued her education to earn a teaching certificate in Early Childhood Education.
Joyce was known to all as a gentle soul who dearly loved her husband of 54 years, Bill Subjack. She cherished her three children, Jenny Piezas (Josh) of Cranford, NJ, Christine Davis (Robert) of Highland Park, IL, and Bill Subjack, Jr. (Taylor) of Saratoga Springs, NY; and her four grandchildren, Max and Benjamin Piezas, and Isabel and Linnea Davis.
The family lived in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Westfield, New Jersey and Surry, Virginia. Joyce was an active member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Surry, Virginia for the past two decades. She and husband Bill worked as antique show dealers with Neverbird Antiques, specializing in needlework samplers and rare autographed letters and documents.
Joyce loved the weather, gathering for holidays with family (Christmas was her favorite), and making family recipes that had been passed down through the generations, like Placek. She loved animals and leaves behind a talking pet Cockatoo, Schmoozie. Teddy bears always made her smile.
Joyce was loved by so many and emanated light and love with a selfless and generous nature. She will be dearly missed.
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Joyce M. Subjack will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the family residence with Rev. Jim Browder III, Officiating. Service will be private.
Masks are required at all services and visitations. All attendees are also asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
