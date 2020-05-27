Joyce Rudean Bradsher
Joyce Rudean (Knight) Bradsher, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, she has been a resident of Hampton Roads for over 79 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and avid Christ follower.

Joyce worked at Denbigh Baptist Christian School in the cafeteria for 13 years. She enjoyed working with students and showing her unwavering faith in God.

Her loving husband of 60 years, James Robert Bradsher Sr.; her sister Gaylene Jean Bonnett Hines; and her brother Raymond Lafayette Knight, preceded her in death. She was a loving mother to James Robert Bradsher Jr. and Janet Gail Bradsher. She was a devoted grandmother to Joshua, Nicholas, and Brittany Bradsher; and her great grandchildren, Beonka and Bella. She is also survived by her sister Lydia Gouge Lane.

Above all else, she loved her family. She instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Below you will find a poem that Joyce wrote. She used this poem as a way of witnessing to others.

God's In Control

God's in control, do not worry.

God's in control, today and tomorrow.

God's in control; keep trusting his promises.

God's in control. God's in control.

Keep looking up, He will not fail you.

Keep looking up, He will guide you.

Keep looking up; He's still on the throne.

Keep looking up, my God's in control.

By: Joyce Bradsher

A visitation and viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 6 to 7 PM. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required with a limit of 10 guests at a time.) A private funeral service will be held with burial in Peninsula Memorial Park.

Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
