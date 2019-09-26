|
|
Joyce Bradsher Smith, 86, died peacefully at home on September 21st. Born Joyce Elaine Bradsher to Johnny and Ada Bradsher of Roxboro, North Carolina on April 29, 1933. She moved to Hampton, Virginia in 1952 and began work for C & P Telephone as a switchboard operator. Joyce met her future husband, Robert D. Smith, in Newport News and married him in 1958. Following Robert's death in 1965, Joyce went to work at Fort Eustis as a clerk-typist for the Department of the Army. She raised 2 children while working full time and going to night school. Attaining the position of Chief Budget Analyst, Joyce enjoyed a long and distinguished career at Fort Eustis and as a civilian employee for the Department of the Army in Augsburg Germany from 1988-1992. She received many commendations and awards. She was particularly proud of being inducted into the Order of St. Barbara by the U.S. Field Artillery Association in 1990. Retiring in 1995, she volunteered as an AARP tax preparer. She is pre-deceased by her brother Clifton Bradsher and sister Marie Bradsher Dunkley. Survivors include a brother, Jimmy Bradsher of Williamsburg, son David A. Smith, daughter Robin Smith Matheke (Otto), granddaughter Rhea Pinkney (Drew), grandson Sean Deuell (Sherry), 4 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Peninsula Sanctuary at 415 Youngs Mill Lane; Newport News, VA 23602. Donations to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Peninsula are requested in lieu of flowers: UUFP Capital Fund; 13136 Warwick Blvd.; Newport News, VA 23602.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019