Joyce Smith Bruce of Newport News passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at the age of 87. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Joyce knew no strangers. Her family and friends meant everything to her; her love for them knew no boundaries. Joyce was a great cook, an avid sports fan and quite the fashionista. Her kind and generous spirit will be missed by all.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Floyd Louis Bruce; her parents, Jack and Mabel Smith; her brothers, Sonny and Bobby; and her sister, Barbara. She is survived by her daughter, Diane; her son, Brian and wife Linda; her son, Tim; her sister, Sylvia Graham and husband, Hop; her sister-in-law, Patsy Buchanan and husband Donald; her grandchildren, Meredith and husband Bryan, Matthew, Morgan and Jordan; her two great-grandchildren, Alex and Lexi; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of a donation to Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or .