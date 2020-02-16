Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Newport News, VA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Saluda, VA
View Map

Joyce South Purifoy


1937 - 2020
Joyce South Purifoy Obituary
Joyce South Purifoy, of Mechanicsville, VA, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Hampton, VA on February 9, 2020, after her battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born to the late Lester Brown South and Emma Chapman South in Saluda, VA on June 4, 1937. Joyce moved to Richmond, VA in 1956 with the dream of working with her sister at C&P Telephone Company. Her wish came true in 1957 and Joyce was employed there until she retired in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jeff David Purifoy, and her sister, Mary South. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was completely loyal to her family and friends and spent her life making sure that they were taken care of in their time of need.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teresa Michener and husband James; son, David Purifoy and wife Elizabeth; brothers, Eugene South and David South and his wife Marilyn; sister Margaret Tillery; and grandchildren, Megan and Jason Michener and Becca Plunkett and husband Daniel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Newport News on Tuesday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m. followed by an interment at New Hope United Methodist Church in Saluda at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be sent to Community Knight, Inc., 733 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Suite 170, Newport News, VA 23606 in her memory. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
