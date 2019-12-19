Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
229 N. King Street
Hampton, VA
Joyce Sturdivant Brown


1929 - 2019
Joyce Sturdivant Brown Obituary
Joyce Sturdivant Brown, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, December 16, 2019, in Williamsburg, VA. She resided in Hampton, VA most of her adult life, before moving to Williamsburg Landing Long Term Care Facility in Williamsburg, VA.

Joyce was born on May 3, 1929, in the Aberdeen Gardens neighborhood in Hampton, VA, to the late Ashland and Ethel Sturdivant. She was a 1946 graduate of George P. Phenix High School and a proud graduate of the St. Phillips School of Nursing/MCV, in Richmond, VA , where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree. She was a dedicated nurse at the Hampton Veterans Administration Medical Center for 33 years.

While in nursing school, she met the love of her life, Cresson T. Brown, Sr. Joyce and Cresson married and moved to Hampton and became the parents of four children. Joyce relished her family and had a wide circle of friends. She participated in many church and community activities until her health began to fail.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Cresson; her parents; six brothers; and two sisters. Left to carry on her amazing legacy are her daughters, Pamela B. Ponton, the Honorable Cressondra (Sandy) B. Conyers (Tony); and Patrice B. Turner (Rueben); and one son, Cresson T. Brown, Jr.; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her brothers, George Sturdivant ( Claudia) and Douglas Sturdivant (June); and many close family members and friends.

A service in Joyce's memory will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Hampton, 229 N. King Street. Hampton. Mrs. Brown may be viewed on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. at R.C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019
