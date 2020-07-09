1/
Juanita Britton
Newport News, VA – Juanita "Nookie" Britton, age 84, was peacefully called to rest July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Lillian Marie Redcross. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Nina TereseBritton, sons Marcus and Jeffrey Britton, brother Steven Redcross Jr., sister in law Winona R. Redcross, grandchildren, Ashli Britton, Brandi Britton and four great grand children and a loving God Daughter Linda Rogers – Johnson. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday July 11, 2020 @ The United House of Prayer for People 1811 Ivy Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. Graveside service will be held on July 11, 2020 @ 12:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 North Armistead Ave, Hampton VA 23666. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The United House of Prayer for People
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
2 entries
July 6, 2020
Condolences from the Huntington H.S. Class of '69' who shared many wonderful years with Steven. Despite darkness today may the light of the lord sustain one and all..
Bernard James
Friend
July 6, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
