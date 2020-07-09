Juanita Britton

Newport News, VA – Juanita "Nookie" Britton, age 84, was peacefully called to rest July 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Lillian Marie Redcross. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Nina TereseBritton, sons Marcus and Jeffrey Britton, brother Steven Redcross Jr., sister in law Winona R. Redcross, grandchildren, Ashli Britton, Brandi Britton and four great grand children and a loving God Daughter Linda Rogers – Johnson. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Saturday July 11, 2020 @ The United House of Prayer for People 1811 Ivy Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. Graveside service will be held on July 11, 2020 @ 12:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Park 2551 North Armistead Ave, Hampton VA 23666. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store