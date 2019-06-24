Home

Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gibsonville United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Gibsonville United Methodist Church
Juanita F. Wicker

Juanita F. Wicker Obituary
Mrs. Juanita Fogleman Wicker, 93, of Whitsett, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her residence following declining health.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, at Gibsonville United Methodist Church with Rev. Sybil Parks officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the church prior to the service. Other times the family will be at the residence.
Published in Daily Press on June 24, 2019
