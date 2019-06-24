|
Mrs. Juanita Fogleman Wicker, 93, of Whitsett, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her residence following declining health.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, at Gibsonville United Methodist Church with Rev. Sybil Parks officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM at the church prior to the service. Other times the family will be at the residence.
Published in Daily Press on June 24, 2019