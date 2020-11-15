Juanita F. Gupton, 79, departed this life on Monday November 9, 2020. A native of Patterson, N.C., she had been a Hampton resident for over 60 years, where she retired as the first female Clerk of Circuit Court of Hampton.



Predeceased by her father, Lloyd Ford; mother, Vadia Ford; husband, Lester Gupton; granddaughter, Christine Strickland; daughter-in-law, April Gupton; and brother, Robert Ford, Sr.



Survivors include her two sons, Lawrence Gupton (Karen) of Hampton, and Darryl Gupton (Robin) of Newport News; her brother, Charles Ford (Judy; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ford; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



The Family will receive friends following the newest government Covid 19 restrictions from 5–7 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Due to restrictions the family will hold a private funeral service and interment, but friends may view the service by visiting the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home facebook page beginning at 11:00 am, Saturday.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.