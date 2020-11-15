1/1
Juanita Ford Gupton
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita F. Gupton, 79, departed this life on Monday November 9, 2020. A native of Patterson, N.C., she had been a Hampton resident for over 60 years, where she retired as the first female Clerk of Circuit Court of Hampton.

Predeceased by her father, Lloyd Ford; mother, Vadia Ford; husband, Lester Gupton; granddaughter, Christine Strickland; daughter-in-law, April Gupton; and brother, Robert Ford, Sr.

Survivors include her two sons, Lawrence Gupton (Karen) of Hampton, and Darryl Gupton (Robin) of Newport News; her brother, Charles Ford (Judy; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ford; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The Family will receive friends following the newest government Covid 19 restrictions from 5–7 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Due to restrictions the family will hold a private funeral service and interment, but friends may view the service by visiting the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home facebook page beginning at 11:00 am, Saturday.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved