Juanita Monteith, 85, of Yorktown, VA passed away on November 14, 2019 of complications related to heart disease. Juanita was born and raised in Paynesville, West Virginia by her father Kelly Mullins and stepmother Hazel Mullins and moved to Ohio after graduating high school. She met and married her husband of 60 years, James, while working in Cleveland, Ohio and eventually moved to the Tidewater area in 1963.
Juanita was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother with boundless energy and a caring spirit. She was always helping someone out and making sure they were well fed and comfortable (It was never too warm for a coat!). She loved bright colors, flowers, and hummingbirds, and was always impeccably dressed, even to do chores around the house.
Juanita is survived by her husband, James H. Monteith; son, Martin Monteith and his spouse Barbara; sister, Geraldine Keyser; brother Delmer Mullins and his spouse Lorene; nephew, Randy Mullins; grandchildren, Kelly and Ryan Monteith.
A memorial service and interment will be held on December 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to the .
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019