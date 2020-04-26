|
|
Juanita ("Neet") Hassell, age 81, of Hampton passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born to the late Thelbert and Melrose Tillett on February 2, 1939 in Manns Harbor, NC.
After spending many days sitting in the corner of her school room for talking too much, Juanita found the love of her life in George Hassell. The two were married on March 5, 1955, beginning a vagabond life of world travel based on George's Army career. The next three years saw three children born to them; Gwen, David, and Karen. There were stints in Germany, Alaska, Oklahoma, Washington, Georgia, North Carolina, and Vietnam and Korea (for George). When Juanita couldn't be with George, she spent time back in Manns Harbor with family and friends, like her life-long best friend, Rita Mann. At the completion of George's Army career, the family finally settled in Hampton, where the kids finished school and Juanita worked as an accountant with AAFES.
George began his second career working for the Navy, which led to the two of them moving to Kuwait for three years, which also allowed for a sight-seeing trip to Scotland. Her time in Hampton was filled with work, her church family at Buckroe Baptist, Bunko and game nights, grandkids (nine) and then great grandkids (nineteen). She also played a mean game of pinochle and dominos.
In addition to her many other interests, Juanita embroidered Christmas stockings, tablecloths, pillowcases, and wall art, providing very personal remembrances to her family. Of course, those items pale in comparison the many fun memories and stories she shared. She had a terrific memory, and it seems she filled it with the best of funny stories and unique perspectives on herself, her life, and her family.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters Shirley and Sandy, her husband George, and her grandson Clifton.
Because of the current health situation, a private funeral service was held. There will be a memorial service in the near future when we can all gather together to celebrate the multifaceted, multicolored life of Juanita - like no rainbow we've ever known.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020