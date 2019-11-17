|
|
Judene B. Hartless, a longtime resident of the Tidewater area and New Jersey, died on November 11, 2019, at Sentara Obici Hospital at the age of 76. She was born September 29, 1943, in Newport News to John W. and Elsie Mae Branch. She subsequently graduated from Warwick High School, Christopher Newport College, in the first graduating class, and finally the College of William and Mary in 1965. Judene married her husband, Ray L. Hartless on August 28, 1965, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Judene first worked as a chemist and taught chemistry, but her true love was telling stories to children. She worked as a children's librarian in the Phillipsburg Public Library in New Jersey and the Russell Public Memorial Library in Chesapeake, Virginia. She volunteered at the Sentara Obici Hospital's Library and Education Department, Growing Up at Obici, and Lake Prince Woods Retirement Community. Judene's hobbies included playing piano, quilting, and painting.
Judene is survived by her husband, Ray Hartless; sons, Glen and David Hartless, and three grandchildren: Rosemary, Evelyn and Reika Hartless; and brother, Earnest Branch
In lieu of a funeral service, a Community Visitation is scheduled for Monday evening, November 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 at the Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. A private family interment at Peninsula Memorial Park is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to well-wishers' .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2019