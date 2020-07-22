Judith Ann Highsmith, 62, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.



She graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree; she was Chief Contracting Specialist for the Department of the Army Medical Command and was highly awarded in her contracting field. She also loved traveling, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and family.



Willie Highsmith, her husband, preceded her in death, along with her mother, JoEva Clayton; her siblings, Robert Clayton, Allen Clayton, Cassie Thomas, Barry Clayton, Curtis Clayton.



Survivors include her daughters, Neema Highsmith, Soraya Howell (Kyle P. Howell) and Tashia Reed; her siblings, Jacqueline Clayton, Amin Clayton, Evette Johnson and Eugene Clayton; her grandchildren, Myla Wise, Nina Wise, Clayton Wise, Judith A. Howell, Kyle Howell Jr., Carter Howell, Gabrielle Howell, Kiara Elliott, Raquan Reed, Maciah Reed, Bryant Reed, Tylor Reed, Darnell Reed and Kedon Reed; her great-grandchildren, Thaddeus Childs-Wiley, Thelonious Childs-Wiley and Theseus Childs-Wiley.



Her graveside service will be held 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.



Loved always and forever.



Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store