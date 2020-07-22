1/1
Judith Ann Highsmith
Judith Ann Highsmith, 62, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

She graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree; she was Chief Contracting Specialist for the Department of the Army Medical Command and was highly awarded in her contracting field. She also loved traveling, shopping, spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Willie Highsmith, her husband, preceded her in death, along with her mother, JoEva Clayton; her siblings, Robert Clayton, Allen Clayton, Cassie Thomas, Barry Clayton, Curtis Clayton.

Survivors include her daughters, Neema Highsmith, Soraya Howell (Kyle P. Howell) and Tashia Reed; her siblings, Jacqueline Clayton, Amin Clayton, Evette Johnson and Eugene Clayton; her grandchildren, Myla Wise, Nina Wise, Clayton Wise, Judith A. Howell, Kyle Howell Jr., Carter Howell, Gabrielle Howell, Kiara Elliott, Raquan Reed, Maciah Reed, Bryant Reed, Tylor Reed, Darnell Reed and Kedon Reed; her great-grandchildren, Thaddeus Childs-Wiley, Thelonious Childs-Wiley and Theseus Childs-Wiley.

Her graveside service will be held 9 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Loved always and forever.

Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Many prayers and blessings go out to the family. Judith remains with us in spirit.
Rita Starks
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Judith. We worked together at McDonald Army Health Center and met for retiree lunches. I enjoyed her company and will miss her.
Carmen Manuel
Friend
