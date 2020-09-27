Judith Ann Isenberg Easton of Williamsburg, VA, wife of the late Thomas L. Easton, died September 25, 2020, after a short illness. Judy was born in Detroit on December 3, 1931. She graduated from the University of Michigan and had returned home to teach when she and Tom were introduced by mutual friends. They wed in 1953 and began married life in Roselle, NJ before moving to Newton, MA. Judy was proud to serve as a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and later took up a new career in real estate.
Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Marty Easton of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, William B. Easton, Susan L. Easton and Mary P. Easton; and by six nephews and nieces and their families.
With Tom, Judy embraced three places of retirement, pursuing the arts and new friendships in each. In Lenox, MA, they were Tanglewood regulars and co-founders of The Berkshire Institute for Lifetime Learning, now Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. In La Jolla, CA they enjoyed the culture and beauty of the Pacific coast.
In 2006, Tom and Judy returned east to Williamsburg, choosing Port Anne for its proximity to Colonial Williamsburg and the Muscarelle Museum of Art. In recent years, Judy enjoyed life at WindsorMeade, especially the comradery of the Bistro, the Headlines class, and her favorite, Artful Conversations.
Always and everywhere, Tom and Judy made their home one of hospitality, interesting conversation and good food, putting priority on knowing and loving their grandchildren and keeping their oldest friendships. Jim and Marty wish to thank Mary Holman; Pranav Parikh, MD; Hadley House staff members; and residents of WindsorMeade, who together make it a community of open hearts, open minds, open arms and open doors. In thanksgiving for Judy's life, donations may be made to Williamsburg Regional Library, online or by mail to 515 Scotland Street, Williamsburg, VA, 23185. Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsencares.com
