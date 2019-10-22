|
Judith Ann Saville passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20, 2019 with her husband of 66 years at her side. On July 31st Judy celebrated her 90th birthday in the company of a group of her oldest and closest friends. Judith Ann Bloomgren was born on July 31, 1929 the only child of Dorothy and George Bloomgren in East Liverpool, Ohio. Judy enjoyed an idyllic and privileged childhood affording her the opportunity to ride horses, spend time at the local country club and travel. She excelled in school skipping the sixth grade in order to join a group of older friends in the seventh grade. Judy graduated from Stephens College and matriculated to RPI, now Virginia Commonwealth University, to study retailing. While in Richmond she established life-long friendships and met her future husband Byrd H. Saville Jr. Judy and Byrd married on April 11, 1953 and lived on the Peninsula thereafter including 47 years at their home in the Hidenwood section of Newport News. Judy was a member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and later First Presbyterian Church. Judy was a schoolteacher, President of the Newport News Girl's Club and member and later President of the Huntington Garden Club. She had a love of fine arts and antiques and was a long time volunteer at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center. Judy developed a close relationship with her obstetrician through numerous pregnancies spanning ten years finally resulting in the birth of her only child B. Hagen Saville. Judy loved life by the water and maintained a wide group of friends who appreciated her quick wit and sense of humor. Judy is survived by her husband Byrd H. Saville Jr., her son B. Hagen Saville, his wife Victoria Eve Saville and three granddaughters, Eva Alexandra Saville age 19, and twins Charlotte Anne Saville and Victoria Leigh Saville, age 16. The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Huntington assisted living and The Newport skilled nursing facilities for their patient, tireless service during the final year of Judy's life. A service celebrating Judy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2019