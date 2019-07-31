|
Judith Butler Adams, born April 10, 1961, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 26, 2019 after a long battle. Judy was born in Hardwick, Massachusetts and received a practical nursing degree from Fanning School of Health and Technical Occupations in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1989. Judy worked as an LPN in the geriatric field for over 15 years. Judy was married to her husband Victor "Rusty" Adams in 1990 and started their family on Great Island in Harpswell, Maine. In 2005 the family relocated to Seaford, Virginia.
Judy often shared fond memories of her time spent in Vermont with her family and friends while always cherishing her time spent in Maine and in her childhood home in Massachusetts. After retiring from her nursing position, Judy enjoyed spending time with her pets, gardening, picking blackberries, pears and grapes from her backyard garden and visiting with her extended daughters Shaina, Alaina, Abby, and Anne.
Judy is survived by her husband Rusty, her children Seth and Taylor, Seth's wife Hope and soon to arrive grandson Ryder; her sisters Nadine Stewart, Nancy Butler and wife Eileen, Jennifer Purcell and husband Bill; her nephews Nathan Stewart, Will and Sam Purcell, and her faithful basset hound Sadie.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Phyllis and Francis Butler.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 12:00 PM with a luncheon to follow at Crossroads Community Church in Yorktown Virginia.
Altmeyer Funeral Home Denbigh Chapel will be assisting with arrangement.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019