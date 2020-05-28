Judith C. Peele Sellers passed away at Williamsburg Hospice on May 19th, due to the effects of a stroke.
She was born on April 20, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio, the only child of Robert L. and Dorothea Callahan.
After graduating from Fairview High School in Dayton, she attended Ohio State University's College of Business where she met her husband, Ronald H. Peele, Sr. They moved to Williamsburg in 1965, where they raised their four children: Linda McGavin (John), Ronald Jr. (Mindy), Lisa Marston (Arch) and Kathryn Soiland (Mike). Judith was a busy mother and volunteer in the Williamsburg Community. She was President of Junior Women's Club, a room mother, a Girl Scout leader, a Delta Gamma advisor at William and Mary and every summer, wrote ribbons for swim meets at Williamsburg Community Pool.
Judith was a voracious reader, loved sewing and knitting, and made countless ballet costumes, curtains and dresses. In 1970, she began teaching at Greenwood Kindergarten. After her children went to college, she began working at Eastern State Hospital and retired from there in 2002 as Head of Payroll. Judith celebrated her 70th birthday with a dream trip to Ireland.
She was a devoted grandmother "Nana" to her 13 grandchildren and renowned for her chocolate chip cookies and cards and letters in her perfect handwriting. Widowed in 1985, she remarried in 2001 to Jackson Sellers after reconnecting at their high school reunion. She will be greatly missed by her surviving husband, children, thirteen grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church where she worshipped for fifty-five years. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 28, 2020.