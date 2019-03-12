Judith D. Riddle, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was a native of Indiana and had been a Newport News resident for 48 years.In 2001, after a career spanning 35 years, she retired as a teacher from the Hampton school system. She taught at Mallory and Bryan Elementary School. She was a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church and was a former member of its choir and participated in the knitting group. Her joy of singing led her to be in the Virginia Choral Society and was an avid supporter of the Virginia Opera.Preceding her in rest are her parents, George and Sadie DeGraaf; and brother, Lee DeGraaf. Surviving members of his family include her husband of 44 years, Stephen Kerry Riddle; sister, Marilyn Heyes (David); and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 1209 Hampton Highway, Yorktown, VA 23693.Memorial contributions may be made to Kirkwood Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary